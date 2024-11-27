Woman plans to walk out on Thanksgiving if in-laws continue their 'nasty habit.' AITA?

"WIBTAH if I walked out on Thanksgiving with my in-laws?"

So my in-laws have a nasty habit of asking me to bring something to Thanksgiving dinner only for me to find said item/dish already there. We are not normally a large crew so having two of the same dish is very wasteful. My relationship with my in-laws has been on the rocks since 2020 coming to a head a year ago and we are walking on eggshells now.

This year I told my husband I wouldn't cook anything but would only bring wine or something store bought. I told him that I am unwilling to put time and effort into cooking something only to have it go to waste. He listed off a few dishes I make that he loves that his in laws wouldn't ever make for Thanksgiving. I stood my ground though and said no and why. So he agreed and let it go.