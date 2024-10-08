Woman plays halloween prank on coworker and makes her cry. AITA?

However, I think I may have gone too far today. So instead of just one of two, I decides to put a whole handful of the spiders in Lisa's desk drawer. I guess this was too much for her, because when she opened the drawer, she screamed, started crying, and had a full-blown panic attack.

I immediately rushed over to explain it was just a prank, but the damage was done. She's genuinely traumatized by the experience, and now she won't even look at me.

My other coworkers say I went too far, and I feel terrible about how scared Lisa got. So, AITA for pranking my coworker with fake spiders and making her cry, even though it was meant to be harmless fun? AITA?

Let's see what readers thought.

