Woman pops-off on rich friend complaining about taking only one vacation this year.

Money can't buy happiness is a lie that rich people tell us so that we stay content with our non-rich lives. But sure, money may not buy us happiness, but it can buy us comfort. That's why it can be frustrating to hear well-off folks complain about money if you are living paycheck to paycheck, especially when it's about having to settle for the 30ft yacht instead of the 50ft yacht.

On a popular Reddit thread in the Am I the A**hole Subreddit, a woman goes off on her wealthy friend for complaining about how much she's suffering in this economy.

She writes:

My friend Hailey has everything. She has her flat, a car, and a well-paying job, and she goes on at least 2-3 foreign holidays with her husband yearly. Meanwhile, I have to rent, haven't been abroad in probably ten years, and almost live paycheck to paycheck.