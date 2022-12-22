Woman pops-off on rich friend complaining about taking only one vacation this year.

Money can't buy happiness is a lie that rich people tell us so that we stay content with our non-rich lives. But sure, money may not buy us happiness, but it can buy us comfort. That's why it can be frustrating to hear well-off folks complain about money if you are living paycheck to paycheck, especially when it's about having to settle for the 30ft yacht instead of the 50ft yacht.
She writes:
My friend Hailey has everything. She has her flat, a car, and a well-paying job, and she goes on at least 2-3 foreign holidays with her husband yearly. Meanwhile, I have to rent, haven't been abroad in probably ten years, and almost live paycheck to paycheck.
She is my oldest friend, and our differences haven't caused any problems in the past, but now that our country is heading into a recession, she has started to be a bit too much.