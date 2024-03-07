Woman 'potentially ruins friendship' by telling friend, 'it's not my fault that I'm skinny.' AITA? UPDATED

But if you say things like that regularly it would be hard to not interpret that as something being said in a passive-aggressive way. I've been obese in the past and even though I've been a relatively healthy weight for a very long time now I still remember how easily and openly the general public would treat me terribly just because I was large. It's very easy to see something as an attack because nine times out of ten it IS. You might be that one time that isn't, but if she's conditioned to be hurt by people talking about size it's not hard to understand why she might respond that way.