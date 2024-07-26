Woman's pregnancy announcement unleashes MAJOR family drama; 'There are screenshots all over Facebook.' AITA? UPDATED 3X

Hope your dad was congratulatory at least?

OP: "My dad called to tell me congratulations. It was a PM from my brother so he hasn't seen it and I'm not ready to share that with dad yet. It will upset him that we aren't getting along and mom isn't here to mediate/fix it."

Maybe he just lashed out because he had bad news (not excusing it):

OP: "I suspect that as well. I wish they had shared their journey with us so we could have been supportive. His wife is very quiet, shy, and keeps to herself so I imagine he hasn't shared out of respect for her wished, which is very understandable. It's just not the best way for him to handle it, I think."

Update 2 (9 months later):