'AITA for demanding that my fiancé buy me a diamond ring after proving the I'm 'pure'.'

Despite having had a boyfriend a year ago, nothing physical happened between us. However, Dog refuses to believe this, insisting that no independent Indian woman of 27 could be a virgin. I asked if HE did it with somebody, because Indian men are also expected to be virgins till they marry and it would be a deal breaker for us. He said that he's a man, the rules are different for him.

I was furious. I obtained statements from four different doctors confirming what I already knew and threw the results in his face during dinner with his family and friends. His reaction was dismissive, claiming that I wasn't 'totally pure' because many men had seen me.