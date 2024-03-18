Woman has PTSD after fiancé's 'kidnapping proposal;' 'The POLICE are involved.' AITA? DISTURBING UPDATES.

Omg please, seriously rethink this relationship. Even if he's the greatest guy in the world, he set you up, he let three men chase you down and take you, he made you believe he was gone, and then what? He yelled a couple of times then sent them on their way while you were hysterical? He sounds like a massive AH IMO.

Rethink that relationship, please. Stay safe. Update if you can so we all know your STBX hasn't tried to romance you a second time with death threats and more abduction.

And now, OP's first update:

I’m working with police now. This is going to be investigated as a false imprisonment if I press charges. My sense of time was so warped. From where I was picked up to his house was about 7 or 10 minutes in the car.