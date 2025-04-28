Woman publicly calls out male coworker during presentation. AITA? 'The room went DEAD silent.'

NTA. I’d respond to my boss and say, “I have addressed this privately with him, twice. I’m sure the other women have too. As the manager of both of us it was absolutely within your power to handle and stop the behavior in a way that wasn’t embarrassing for anyone.

Why have you been making the choice to continue to let him embarrass or degrade us with these interruptions and when I finally did what I needed to to make it stop (because you didn’t) why are you choosing to chastise me while you’ve never chosen to address his behavior?”