Woman punishes 13 yo foster daughter after she 'frames' 12 yo bio daughter. AITA?

While they wouldn’t reveal who told on her, Lyla suspected that it was Mary since she was the only one who could have seen the skittles in her bag. Mary denied this at first, but eventually she snapped under pressure and admitted it. She said she made a mistake and was scared that Lyla would overdose like her parents.

I know that Mary has trauma related to drugs. But that’s not an excuse. I’ve made it very clear that she can come talk to me about anything, even if it involves Lyla, and yet she went to the school instead of telling me first.

Mary said that she only went to the school in case I was biased towards Lyla. She knew full well the legal ramifications of her actions — both of them could have potentially been removed from my care.