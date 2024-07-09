Woman wears 'questionable' work outfit; accused by coworker of 'promoting unrealistic body standards.' AITA?

catgirl7 writes:

NTA. So, office environments can be so horrible for posture and cause so many back issues. What you are doing is helping your posture, your core, and is similar to some back braces or medical tape people wear to help them.

However, it makes you feel comfortable. It is underwear and could be considered a medical aid as you mention having a history of struggling with posture before.

I would reach out to your HR because this is creating a hostile work environment because people are LITERALLY TALKING ABOUT YOUR UNDERWEAR. Sorry for the caps, but this situation pisses me off for you. It would be like getting upset you are wearing those spanx pantyhose.