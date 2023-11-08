Woman questions why 'some woman' her husband knows is buying their newborn clothes. AITA?

Again, I didn't think anything of it. But then he comes home with gift bags full of brand new clothes or I will notice new clothes in our daughter's room that we definitely didn't have before so I finally asked him where this stuff came from and he was kind of weird when he told me that the woman from this gas station got them for the baby.

Like, he was quiet and acted like he didn't want to tell me, type of weird. Now I'm starting to have a problem with this.. he supposedly didn't know this woman before he started working across the street from her and that seems like a short time period for acquaintances to become this comfortable. As I said, I've never seen an older woman working there.