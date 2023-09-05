Woman expected to drop friend vacation to watch niece, asks if saying no is okay?

gulghy writes:
To kick things off, I (M29) and three of my friends booked a weekend trip (Friday - Sunday) a few weeks ago. It's my first time off since the beginning of May, and to say I am thrilled is an understatement. Our plan is to party at night and chill by the pool during the day.
A few weeks ago, I also told my brother (43) and my sister-in-law (39) that I was really excited to stay in this specific, somewhat pricier hotel.
Yesterday, my brother contacted me to say that they will be staying in the same hotel with my niece (4) at the same time as me. In the message, he mentioned how excited they are that I'll be there to help with my niece, allowing them to relax in the meantime. According to them, I have nothing better to do.
Don't get me wrong; I love my niece to pieces, but I really want to enjoy this weekend and not have any responsibilities for anyone besides myself. I just want to relax, have fun with my friends, and maybe indulge a bit.
They are staying in the same hotel, so I can't avoid them even if I wanted to. The vacation is not refundable. I'm stuck in a dilemma - either babysitting (her parents are quite pushy, and I struggle to set boundaries) or having my family potentially think I don't care about my niece. I'm frustrated beyond belief.
So, would I be in the wrong if I tell them I don't want to spend much time with them during this trip?
Here are some of the top comments from the post:
YourLittleRuth says:
"Dear Bro, Ahaha, nice one! I'll be enjoying a nice grown-up mini-vacation with my friends, but we'll definitely give you a wave if we see you by the pool."
Do not stand for this. Your brother and his wife have no right to demand your time. If they don't want to look after their own child they can take a babysitter with them. NTA (Not the A%#hole). But stand up for yourself.
peonyhen says:
Here we go: "Those plans don't work for me. I'm sorry, I'd love to spend time with (niece's name), but I've already made commitments with my time that I can not shift. I look forward to catching up with you when I get back."
Practice and repeat. You don't need to explain thar you're having dinner with your friends, going to a show or relaxing in the pool. Not to mention, it would be rude to your friends, who have booked this time away with you, to blow them off because of babysitting .
Any reasonable family member knows that being unavailable to babysit doesn't mean you hate your neice. You are simply unavailable. NTA.
cookieflapjackwaffle says:
You say you are "The worst at setting boundaries." Well, now is the time to get better at it. Ask your friends to support you in this. Say "no that's not going to work for me," then walk away. That's it.
You don't have to answer any follow-up questions. Part of setting boundaries is knowing the person will be displeased with you, and that's OK. Let them be. You are doing nothing wrong.
Sound off in the comments! Should OP devote time to her niece, or is she right to set boundaries with her family.