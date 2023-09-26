Woman outs ex-husband's IRS scam after he tries to steal $6k from her returns.

YKYKSEA says:
I am a single mother with two children. The kids have four nights per month with their dad. When our parenting plan was developed, we agreed to allow him to claim the oldest child as long as support payments were current. (At the time, he had ten overnights).
Two years ago, I informed him that because he was 6k behind in support, I planned to exercise our agreement and claim both children. He responded with some selective words and told me I didn't need the money since I made more than him (66% of our collective income).
When I filed my taxes, THEY WERE REJECTED. The IRS stated that my son was already claimed. I submitted my taxes manually, providing copies of our parenting plan, custody agreement, proof of support arrears, and our email exchange stating my intent.
While it took nine months, I finally received my return (along with the money from his return that was garnished due to his owing). Two weeks ago, he informed me that the IRS had communicated that he didn't have the right to claim our child from two years ago, and he now owes 6k.
He asked if I was aware and if I had claimed our oldest. I explained the circumstances and that I had challenged his filing. He is now not speaking to me. AITA for informing the IRS and not letting him claim despite our agreement?
south3y says:
NTA (Not the A%#hole). His false claim blocked your valid claim. He wasn't stealing from the IRS, as he thinks; he was stealing from YOU. He already owes you money.
Why would he think you'd allow that to go on when there was something you could do about it? In effect, he was making you pay his taxes. If your income is higher, you would likely pay more tax than he gained.
Cocoasneeze says:
NTA. He had zero right to claim the children; you went after what was rightfully yours. You had agreed that he could claim one child if he kept up with paying child support on time.
He failed on his part of that agreement spectacularly. " He is now not speaking to me." Count that as a blessing!
CheckIntelligent7828 says:
NTA. Your ex f*#ked around, playing stupid games, and found out by winning -$6,000 in prizes. He's a walking, talking example of why those phrases exist.
You warned him and have nothing to feel badly about. Hopefully, he'll get current on those payments before this happens again!
