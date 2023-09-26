Woman outs ex-husband's IRS scam after he tries to steal $6k from her returns.

While it took nine months, I finally received my return (along with the money from his return that was garnished due to his owing). Two weeks ago, he informed me that the IRS had communicated that he didn't have the right to claim our child from two years ago, and he now owes 6k.

He asked if I was aware and if I had claimed our oldest. I explained the circumstances and that I had challenged his filing. He is now not speaking to me. AITA for informing the IRS and not letting him claim despite our agreement?

Do you agree with these top comments?

south3y says: