Woman shares relationship saga; 'My parents don't like my BF, so they gave me an ultimatum.' UPDATED 2X

If they choose to cut themselves off from you, that’s their choice. You cannot take responsibility for that just because you want to live your life. So what they’re trying to do is manipulate you into doing what they want you to do for whatever reason.

Best advice I have for you is to keep the boyfriend and lose the parents. I don’t have a mother of three girls now in their 30s. But if I ever acted like your parents are, I would expect them to cut me off in a heartbeat.

You are not an extension of your parents, regardless of what they seem to think. The mere fact that they brought you into this world and supported you while you were growing up, is exactly what they were supposed to do because they brought you into this world.