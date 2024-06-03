Woman receives 'lackluster ring' during 'humiliating' proposal; lashes out at fiancé and MIL. AITA? UPDATED 2X

She gave me some very good advice that I wouldn't have thought of in the heat of the moment and she asked me if I could have some kind of family member stay with me for the next couple days because she was concerned they would come back and threaten me again.

Even better, I went to my own parents house and our house is empty right now as far as I know, but it is getting put on the marker asap.

Oh yeah, and for those of you wondering I gave myself a "Take this piece of s ring with you" moment before my ex and his mother left for good and I threw the ring past both of their heads when they were heading to their car.