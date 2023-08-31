Woman refuses to let her mom and ex-husband's love child around her kids, asks AITA?

When I was going through the list, I unfortunately noticed that my mother and ex-husband are listed as parents of a little girl in my daughter's class. About half of the parents, including my mother and my ex, opted out of having their contact information on the sheet. So we invited the six girls from my daughter's class whose parents had shared their email to the party.

My mother found out about the party and has been livid ever since, trying so many toxic ways to contact me and get her daughter invited. I don't want her daughter at the party, mainly because the whole situation is very painful and brings up bad emotions, and I don't want to have a relationship with the kid.