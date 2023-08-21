Woman refuses to accommodate brother's vegan girlfriend at housewarming party; AITA?

I wasn’t expecting to have a vegan so I wasn’t prepared but his girlfriend seemed really upset. My brother pulled me aside about an hour after and said it wasn’t really good hosting to only have 1 dish for her to eat.

To be fair, she did look sort of left out just eating stuffed peppers and I did feel bad, but when my brother suggested I order her some food to make up for it I said no.

Vegan food is quite expensive where I live and I had already gone over my budget for the month with my dinner. I told him he was definitely welcome to order it, but I personally couldn’t afford another $25-$30 on one meal for her.