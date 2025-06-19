Woman refuses to allow her cousin to meet her baby, 'I have hated her with a BURNING PASSION since.' AITA?

I was passively fine with her until a couple of years ago, when my mom had a heart attack. This cousin told me, an absolute wreck of a human who was considering leaving this world myself if my mother didn't make it, that God gave my mom the heart attack to teach her a lesson, and that if she survived, it would only be because God decided she deserved a second chance.

I have hated her with a burning passion ever since. Anyways, when my mom told me that the cousin was going to come visit, I said "No." My mom yelled at me to just get over it (she knows EXACTLY why I hate this cousin) and I need to let her come meet the baby, because she's like a sister to my mom...