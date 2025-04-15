Woman refuses to allow husband to use engagement ring from mom's ex affair partner, 'It’s a $35K ring.'

After the surgery, my mom calls me and tells me that she still has the engagement ring from that man and since my ring is in pieces, I was welcome to have it. This was a bit of a surprise. It’s easily a $35K ring. Gorgeous 2+ carat diamond platinum with an incredible setting and wedding band. It’s admittedly beautiful.

When I told my husband about it, he was very excited and encouraged me to jump on the opportunity. He loves jewelry. But I explained to him how I felt about it and we argued a bit about it because he couldn’t understand why I wouldn’t take it, etc etc. He felt like it was owed to me after everything I’ve gone through.