Woman refuses to allow older man to 'work in' between sets at the gym. AITA?

I (28F) have been going to my local gym for a good 2-3years now. I’ve been using the same machines/routine and it’s done me well. In the past couples of months, I’ve noticed an older man doing his “circuit” workout by doing 1 set on multiple machines (I call him hopper as he just bounces from machine to machine).
On two occasions, he’s asked me to "work in" whilst I’m resting. Each time it’s been on my last set, so I tell him “it’s my last set, I’ll be 2 minutes and it’s all yours." (If I just got on the machine, I would be more inclined to let him as I do 3 sets of 10 reps with 2-3 minute rests in between, and since I’m aware of his routine it’s not any harm).
But on both occasions, he’s thrown a fit saying how I’m selfish and unbelievable because I've said no (he doesn’t ask nicely either, just “can I hop in as your resting” no please, or is it ok/do you mind) which irks me because if that was me, I would be super polite as I’ll feel I'm intruding/disrupting them.
Another reason as to why I say no is because this guy never carries a towel or wipes down the machine. So in my responses I say how I’m a bit of a germaphobe and don’t want someone else’s sweat whilst I’m on a machine.
His response to this is just eye rolling. (I bring a towel with me to wipe down machines after I use them and use the gyms sprays to clean them before use) - I know the argument of why go to public gym then, but it’s what I can afford and living in London I can’t condemn spending for a high end gym (I wish I could though).
I’ve read other posts discussing about how you should allow people to “work in” but most instances are during peak hours. I'm going at 6am when it’s quiet, so I can do my workout in peace. AITA?
BirdDogFish69 said:
NTA. Allowing someone to work in with you is a nice thing to do but you are not obligated to share your equipment. Frankly I dislike working in with most people and will only ask or accept if the gym is seriously packed.
Moving plates around and adjusting the equipment often seems like it takes more time than just waiting for your turn. Regardless you do not owe anyone your spot on the gym equipment.
vigilant_tech said:
Nah he's just impatient (as long as you aren’t taking long rests between sets). Sorry you have to deal with him. I think you handled it well saying you’ll be done soon (given it’s in a happy tone).
EffableFornent said:
Nta. Working in is awful anyway, but he doesn't wipe down? Revolting. Is it not mandatory where you go?
No-Structure-8125 said:
NTA. You told him you had one set left, he should have just waited. I personally don't like working in with people, I've only ever been asked once, and it was just annoying having to keep readjusting the weight and wiping the machine.
If I want a machine that's in use, I'll do something else while I'm waiting. Or if it's literally my last exercise, then I'll just wait around by the machine and try not to stand too close or look at the person using it so they don't feel rushed.
trampjarn said;
NTA I shared the squat rack once, and the girl I shared it with moved the safety bars down without me noticing. I failed my last rep on 100 kg, and after using that rack for a long time, I knew where it should have stopped. I relaxed my core too soon and f'd up my back. I couldn't put on socks myself for a week, and I'm more careful about sharing equipment now.
OneWholePirate said:
NTA. If he was wiping down equipment properly before and after using it then slightly more TA, it's theirs as much as yours. Good etiquette is letting people in unless it disrupts your training too much as long as they're respectful (don't hassle people, cleans properly).
Probably fine to say no if you're on the last set just because of the hassle of changing it back after they've moved plates around but otherwise you should share.