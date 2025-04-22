Woman refuses to apologize to BF, 'he smashed our bday cake TO MY FACE.' AITA? 'I'm not proud of my reaction.'

I made myself pretty, got my eyebrows and eyelashes done, and had my hair done. We were told to pose and pretend to blow the candles (because I didn't want to blow our germs on the cake). Then we each had a picture alone with the cake. When it was my turn, I was holding the cake when he pushed my face towards the cake, so I tried to fight it.

His family started cheering, and he arched over my body and forced me to bend over until my face smashed the cake. My friends tried to get him off me, and he resorted to plastering cake and frosting on my hair. I don't need to describe the mess because I'll never be able to end this post, but I ended up slapping him when he attempted to do it again.