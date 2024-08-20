Woman refuses to apologize to bride, 'she screamed at me and my kid at her wedding.' AITA?

I told her sister so and said I expect an apology first before I'd say anything to her. Not only did she blow up at me in front of everyone, but at my son. I'm humiliated but even more angry on his behalf. So, AITA if I refuse to apologize first?

sheramom4 said:

YTA. Your child is very young and in need of supervision. It doesn't matter how secure the location is, there are a lot of things that are NOT secure (like cake, glasses, etc) in the venue.

Not only should you apologize, you should have apologized right then and there instead of reacting with "The rest of the cake is still edible (because gross. I doubt your kid had washed his hands in awhile) and "It was an accident."