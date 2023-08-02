Woman refuses to attend cruise with family who didn't buy her a wedding gift; AITA?

My husband recently said they were all catching up over text and asked us to go on a cruise with them in march, saying they would love to see us. I told my husband I’m not comfortable with that after what happened with the gifts at our wedding.

He scoffed and said that no one necessarily deserves a wedding present and we should be happy they came. Personally, these are not really people I want to be close with - I image that we will get stuck paying for everything (as we have in the past) since there is just little care.

I feel like they tend to often be selfish and use us for things and I don’t really want to spend my money and vacation time on a cruise with them versus doing something else. A lunch, fine, but not a whole vacation.