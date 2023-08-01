Woman refuses to attend friend's wedding over 'hideous' color scheme; AITA?

While you might not approve of every decoration or aesthetic at your friend's wedding, focusing on the theme instead of celebrating a loved one's relationship and future is a shady choice...

So, when a conflicted friend decided to vent to the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's 'Am I the As*hole' about her friend's wedding color scheme, people were eager to weigh in on this hilarious conflict. How bad does a bridal theme have to be for it to infiltrate your dreams?

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for refusing to attend a friend’s wedding because of the color scheme?

I, 22F, am fighting with my close friend from childhood, G, 21F. Me and G have been inseparable since age 14. we are two very different souls, to put it lightly. I've been planning my wedding since i was little, knowing every detail down to the style of lace on my dress.

G didn’t even plan on getting married. when talking about her engagement to her girlfriend/fiancé L, she says “it just happened.”