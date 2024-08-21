Pregnant woman refuses to attend 'Golden Child' sister's wedding after she 'stole' her baby name. AITA?

So my (28F) sister (32F) and I have always had a rocky relationship. She’s always been the “golden child,” while I’m basically the black sheep of the family. Growing up, she was the straight-A student, the prom queen, and the one who got a full scholarship to some fancy college while I was… well, just me.
Fast forward to now. I’m six months pregnant with my first child (a little girl!). I’ve had a name picked out since I was like, 12 years old – Isla Grace. It’s a name that has so much meaning to me; Isla is a nod to our Scottish heritage and Grace was the name of my best friend who passed away in high school.
I’ve told my sister, my mom, my dad, and literally anyone who would listen that I was going to name my daughter Isla Grace. They all knew how important this name was to me.
A few months ago, my sister got engaged. Her wedding is in two weeks and everything’s been about her, as usual. Whatever, I’m used to it. But last week, during a family dinner, she casually announces that they’ve chosen their baby name for when they have kids (she’s not pregnant, btw). And guess what she says?
Isla. Grace. I honestly thought she was joking at first, but nope. She’s dead serious. When I confronted her about it, she acted like it wasn’t a big deal and said, “Well, you don’t own the name. Besides, I think it sounds pretty with my last name.”
Um, excuse me? I nearly lost it. I told her she was being selfish and that she knew how much that name meant to me. She just shrugged and said I was overreacting. I was so pissed that I told her if she was going to use the name, I wouldn’t attend her wedding.
My parents are freaking out, calling me immature and telling me to just “let it go” because “there are other names out there.” My mom even had the nerve to say, “It’s just a name, sweetie. Don’t ruin your sister’s big day over this.”
Now my whole family is mad at me, and I’m being treated like the villain for even considering skipping the wedding. My husband supports me, but he also thinks we should just go to keep the peace. I’m torn between wanting to stand my ground and feeling like maybe I’m blowing things out of proportion.
So, AITA for refusing to attend my sister’s wedding because she stole my baby name? Or should I just suck it up and let her have her way…again?
CurrencyBackground83 said:
I mean NTA for not attending but if you're already pregnant with a baby girl, why don't you just name her Isla grace anyways? I mean, I'm not trying to downplay your feelings but she's not pregnant and you are.
You'll be able to the use the name and she won't. Once again not downplaying your feelings here but honestly you can still name your child the name you chose.
SpecialistAfter511 said:
But you’re pregnant. It’s your babies name….Shes not pregnant. Attend the wedding tell everyone your babies name at the wedding when they ask. Just because she announced it doesn’t mean she has dibs. Lol
SHE'S NOT PREGNANT. She can’t save the name. It’s free for you to claim. She was trying to piss you off and it worked. You really are over reacting because it’s a non issue, she was goading you…don’t let her. She doesn’t have the power. You’re the one pregnant.
LuvCilantro said:
NTA. Go to the wedding. Tell everyone how happy you are to be having a little girl and that she'll have the name you've been waiting 12 years to give to someone. Isla Grace. And wear something that really accentuates your belly to make sure everyone comes to congratulate you. Just don't wear white cause that would be obvious.
Proud-Geek1019 said:
NTA. Name your baby, and if she DOES use the name later, you have a hell of a story to tell about why she did that. In the end, I highly doubt she’d use the name. Also - never tell people your intended baby names until the kid is born. Your family needs to be on an information diet.
Elegant_sofi said:
NTA. Your sister is being incredibly insensitive and selfish by stealing the name you've cherished for so long, especially knowing how much it means to you. It's your right to feel hurt and disrespected, and your decision to not attend her wedding is a valid way to express those feelings and set a boundary.
MyRedditUserName428 said:
You’re pregnant, she isn’t. This is a non-issue. Name your child what you planned to. Why wouldn’t you?