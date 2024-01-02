Woman refuses to attend 'jerk' BIL's wedding over body-shaming comment he made 2 years ago. AITA?

YES in-laws know what he has said but they allowed it as it was a “bad day” (his ex filed a restraining order), they allowed it saying he didn’t mean it etc. So we just moved on with our lives. Also I am not fat phobic, also not upset about my body, I am now comfortably a size 14.

BIL made many fat comments so I just find it ironic that it has now been clinically stated that he is obese after being so cruel to me for being “fat." He thinks he is famous by having to feel like he is on a red carpet, needs attention on him, we have to cater to his needs, have to have certain things at events like a certain brand beer (even at kids parties), a fan when it is hot and other small things that inconvenience any host.