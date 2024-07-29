Woman REFUSES to attend male friend's wedding; 'After the bachelor party surprise and rehearsal dinner fiasco, I'm CUTTING MY FAMILY OFF.' AITA? UPDATED 4X

My parents sent the police to my house claiming my fiancé had me there against my will. We talked to the police. They couldn't do much but assured me that they would leave a note in their database clarifying that I am not being abused.

I also asked how to go about a no-contact order, and they pointed me to resources. They also said they would tell my parents to leave me alone and noted that should they make false reports, they would have to cover the cost of the drive out to me.

As of Friday, we have different numbers! Tracy is coming over this afternoon, and I am taking her to my nail salon, and afterward, we are going to a game store because she really wants to play some escape games.