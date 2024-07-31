Woman refuses to attend sister's wedding; 'Not after what you did to your SON.' AITA?

When my sister and her partner got engaged my nephew didn't take it well. There was a public scene where he told everyone present that she was marrying his bullies dad and didn't give a shit about him. My sister was furious. Nephew was devastated that his mom was marrying her partner even knowing how he'd feel.

My sister didn't want to hear from anyone, including me, that it was a bad idea and she risked losing her son.

She told me he didn't get to dictate her life and they'd deal with the bullying but he was being unreasonable about everything. I told her my nephew deserved space away from the girl and she told me he can't pick his family and siblings fight sometimes.