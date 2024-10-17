Woman REFUSES to attend sister's 4th wedding; 'On top of that, this is her SECOND marriage.' AITA?

So they went into therapy and after a little more than a year they decided to redo their wedding and try to make it perfect the second time around.

But the kids were still unhappy and the wedding was still miserable for Emily and John because they had not created a blended family like they wanted and the kids were very open about this during the wedding and again didn't want to sit together or pose for photos.Emily and John now have almost two more kids together.

They have a daughter and Emily is expecting again. They want to retry the wedding once their last child is here. But their kids are still not blended and their household is intense and messy and not happy in the slightest. They are still in therapy though.