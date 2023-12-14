Woman refuses to attend sister's wedding because her fiancé stole her business idea. AITA?

NTA This is based on taking you at your word that they ripped off a unique idea, making it hard for you to now use the idea for yourself without being in direct competition and looking like the one copying their business, putting you behind the eight ball from the outset.

They did betray you and going would look like you were signaling that you were willing to let it be water under the bridge. The thing is, A-holes count on time healing (and hiding) all wounds and they may be counting on it -- that you would come around and they would get away with it with no real consequences.

You don't have to be pressured into just taking it because the rest of the family wants to celebrate the wedding and pretend that your sister and her soon-to-be husband haven't stabbed you in the back.