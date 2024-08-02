Woman refuses to attend sister's wedding, 'she made my fiancé the assistant photographer.' AITA?

"AITA for refusing to attend my sister's wedding after she made my fiancé the 'assistant photographer?'"

So, my (28F) sister (32F) is getting married in a few months, and what should be an exciting time has turned into a massive source of tension between us. For some context, my fiancé (29M) is an incredibly talented photographer. He’s done some professional work, but it’s more of a hobby for him now.

When my sister was planning her wedding, she mentioned wanting to hire a photographer, but when she found out how much it would cost, she started looking for alternatives. I suggested that she ask my fiancé if he’d be willing to help out.

She seemed hesitant but eventually agreed, and they talked it over. He agreed to take some photos as a favor but made it clear that he wanted to enjoy the day as a guest, not work the entire event.