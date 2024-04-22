Woman refuses to attend stepsister's baby shower, 'she doesn't understand why I hate her.' AITA?

My stepsister would be there also and over time she became far closer to my maternal side than I was. My reason for not being very close to my maternal side is they would encourage me to give mom a chance and they would try and talk me into taking on the role of big sister for her stepdaughter because they knew my mom had zero desire to have any children at all and would not be having more.

And apparently her stepdaughter struggled with not having siblings, so they wanted me to fill that gap for her. I wasn't interested then and I'm not today. I don't hate the girl but simply put we are not family and I really had little to do with anyone from my mom's side in a good 4 years (since Covid).