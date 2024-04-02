Woman refuses to attend wedding because the bride requires an oversized suit. AITA?

Rita (29F) and I (31F) have been best friends for nearly a decade, but ever since she announced she was getting married our friendship has been unraveling at supersonic speed, starting with her picking her sister in law to be her maid of honor even though they barely knew each other. I've been getting over all of the shenanigans she's been pulling by saying that it's her wedding, her rules, but this one is the straw that broke the camel's back.