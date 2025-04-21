Woman refuses to attend friend's wedding, 'this is VERY complicated.' AITA? 'She blames me.'

I brought this up to Mike and he revealed that when Tiffany first learned she was pregnant - and this is bonkers to me - that she somehow came to the conclusion that the best way to gauge what Mike would be like as a long term partner, she reached out to his exes for a “true” opinion.

Of course this included Belle, and boy did she apparently have a lot to say about me. And it seems following this conversation, Tiffany now has this idea in her head that I hate not having all of Mike’s attention to myself and that Mike can never fully commit to anyone because of me.