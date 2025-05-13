Man refuses to babysit future stepsister during dad's honeymoon, 'we've had our ENCOUNTERS.' AITA?

She'd snooped in other rooms of the house before. She broke stuff in their house before like a vase, a picture frame, and the handle of one of the kitchen cabinets. She's cursed at different members of my family, flipped them the bird, yelled at younger kids in the family and has stolen food from their plates too specifically the younger members of the family.

We've had our encounters too. When I visited dad and she tried to take my phone after I said no and was willing to fight me for it or when she got into my face because I didn't bring my PS5 over to dad's house. I avoid going to dad's house because I don't wanna deal with Elizabeth.