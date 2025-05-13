Man refuses to babysit future stepsister during dad's honeymoon, 'we've had our ENCOUNTERS.' AITA?

My dad's engaged to a woman named Clara and Clara has a 13 year old daughter Elizabeth. I don't live with my dad and Clara. I (21m) rent a place with my girlfriend (21f). We have a spare bedroom and we've had family members stay with us before.
Because of this, and because Elizabeth doesn't have a dad or extended family in her life, and because nobody in our family will take Elizabeth for the week, my dad is pressuring me to let her stay with us for the week.
Elizabeth's a brat and a spoiled one too. She thinks she's entitled to do what she wants when she wants. My grandparents babysat her several times before they said no more. The last straw was her taking $20 from my grandparents room to buy herself snacks and she left the house and went to the store without asking.
She'd snooped in other rooms of the house before. She broke stuff in their house before like a vase, a picture frame, and the handle of one of the kitchen cabinets. She's cursed at different members of my family, flipped them the bird, yelled at younger kids in the family and has stolen food from their plates too specifically the younger members of the family.
We've had our encounters too. When I visited dad and she tried to take my phone after I said no and was willing to fight me for it or when she got into my face because I didn't bring my PS5 over to dad's house. I avoid going to dad's house because I don't wanna deal with Elizabeth.
My dad knows about all of this. He's choosing to sign up to be Elizabeth's stepdad. But he's saying that I should sign up to be her brother and help her and I told him no way. We fought about it because he sees me allowing her to stay as showing good faith in the new family and he told me Elizabeth will be around for the rest of my life so I should try to get along.
He told me she needs to go somewhere and she's not going on honeymoon with him and Clara. I told him to pay someone to watch her because whoever gets stuck with her deserves it. He told me she's not that bad and it's only a week and it's not like I can't have people over.
My dad's not backing down but neither am I. He's getting more pissed about it and maybe worried that he'll need to spend the money on finding someone to stay with her. He told me this isn't how family treats each other and all kinds of crap.
And look, I know Elizabeth's only 13. I know teens are moody. I know she's probably got her own trauma and sh$%. So I'm coming here to ask if I'm TA for refusing to let her stay for the week my dad's on his honeymoon. Because my dad sure thinks so and I know Clara does too. She thinks we're all aholes for not giving her daughter more of a chance.
Very-last-boyscout said:
First off, even if Elizabeth would be an angel, your dad's planning would be weird. You hardly know the girl, you're a young man, sharing a place with your gf...that's just weird. I'm talking as a father of two grown up daughters.
IF I had a new gf or fiance, I would never ever expect my grown up daughters to babysit new partner's teenage kid. The thought would have never crossed my mind. Given Elizabeth's rap sheet, your father pressuring you is beyond weird.
It's downright evil. The whole "this isn't how family treats each other"-spiel is just emotional blackmail and should be treated as such. Btw, tell your father, emotional blackmail "isn't how family treats each other." Please don't give in.
Glass_Confusion448 said:
NTA. He married a woman with a child and no co-parent. He should be happy to take his new daughter on the trip.
Usual_Stranger4360 said:
Most teens are not THAT bad. Spoiled teens, however? Nightmare fuel. Don't back down. If they want a babysitter so badly, then they should ask his new wife's side of the family.
WeirdPinkHair said:
NTA And please tell your dad that if he drops her off and drives away you will be calling the police for child abandonment. No is a complete sentence. He signed up to be a step, you didn't.
As soon as he brings this up in conversation tell him the discussion is over, the answer of no, has not nor will it ever change and you will terminate the call if he continues. And every time he does hang up. Control the situation. Will he be pissed, yes. But then he's pissed now so what's the difference.
Peachesl732 said:
NTA. She has behavioral issues that are not being addressed. She stealing breaking things and what would stop her from lying on you or your gf? Definitely do not keep her for a week where is her mom when all this is going on?
xuserx12345 said:
NTA. She isn't your responsibility suggest they get her therapy though she's going through big changes but that doesn't entitle her to be a brat nor does him choosing to marry and accept this new family have anything to do with you you made your position clear stand to it tell him if he can't find a sitter then to be the dad he signed up to be and take her with them it is not your or any of your family's problem.