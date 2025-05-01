Woman refuses to babysit nephew after sister's comment about her job. AITA? 'That STUNG.'

I (26F) have worked as a receptionist at an office for three years. I actually like my job. It’s stable, pays well enough, and I’m studying part-time to get into healthcare admin. I don't really enjoy my job, but hey, we grow to like our jobs when it begins to pay the bills. My older sister (32F), on the other hand, is a corporate lawyer and never misses a chance to remind me how easy my job is compared to hers.