Woman refuses to babysit nephew after sister's comment about her job. AITA? 'That STUNG.'

I (26F) have worked as a receptionist at an office for three years. I actually like my job. It’s stable, pays well enough, and I’m studying part-time to get into healthcare admin. I don't really enjoy my job, but hey, we grow to like our jobs when it begins to pay the bills. My older sister (32F), on the other hand, is a corporate lawyer and never misses a chance to remind me how easy my job is compared to hers.
Last weekend, she called me at the last minute, like, 7 a.m. on a Saturday, and asked if I could watch my 4-year-old nephew because her sitter was canceled twenty minutes ago. I told her I already had plans and couldn’t. She sighed dramatically and said, “Come on, you’re just a receptionist. What could be more important than helping the family?”
That stung. I hung up without saying much. Later that day, I texted her saying I wouldn’t be watching her kid anymore until she apologized for belittling me. She hasn’t apologized.
Instead, she told our mom, who is now guilt-tripping me, saying I should understand the stress my sister’s under as a working mom and not take everything so personally. Everyone suddenly speaks like I just sat on the couch and watched TV all day long.
I feel like I’ve always been the backup plan in our family because I don’t have a serious career in their eyes. Calling myself a backup plan might even be me guessing more than I mean to them. I'm not watching her baby. Not today, not tomorrow. Not ever until she apologizes. So, AITA for refusing to babysit after what she said?
CupcakeHalos said:
No, you’re not the ahole. Your sister disrespected you, devalued your job, and then expected a favor — that’s entitlement, not a family emergency. Babysitting isn't your obligation, especially not when you're being treated like a backup plan instead of an equal.
It’s completely fair to draw a boundary after being belittled, especially when it’s part of a pattern. Wanting a simple apology before you help again isn't petty — it's the bare minimum for mutual respect.
Jolly_Virus_3533 said:
NTA your sister can't be a very good lawyer if she cab't even get her child's other parent to adult.
Well-Done22 said:
NTA. Your sister, however, is. You're not a "just" anything. And if she thinks so little of you because she's so smart, she can manage her own kid. No one needs to be spoken to that way. And your mom shouldn't be enabling it.
Little_Fox0112 said:
Nta. I'm a petty person so I would the go to her receptionist and tell them how little she thinks of their job.
worthy_usable said:
NTA. If your sister is such a hotshot, why the hell does she go complaining to Mom? That's childish. Being a receptionist is not an easy job.
LaceyyLina said:
NTA. Your sister's comment was uncalled for and disrespectful. Being a receptionist is still a valid job and frankly , her attitude reeks of elitism. You were within your rights to refuse.
Family isn't an excuse to be treated like trash, and it's clear your sister needs to learn some humility. Don't let anyone make you feel less than for your career part, you're doing your thing and that deserves respect!
NefInDaHouse said:
NTA. No wonder the baby sitter canceled 20 minutes before they were supposed to start, bet she told them they were "just" babysitters.