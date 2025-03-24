Woman refuses to babysit sister's kids, 'she called me IRRESPONSIBLE.' AITA?

I calmly said that not everyone has the same aspirations, and I’m happy with my life. That’s when she hit me with, “Well, maybe if you weren’t so irresponsible, you’d see the value in raising kids.” I was stunned. I have a stable career, own my own home, and generally have my life together. I don’t see how not wanting kids equates to irresponsibility.

The conversation ended awkwardly, but the next day Lisa texted me, asking if I could babysit her kids for the weekend because she and her husband wanted a break. I replied that I wasn’t available. She pushed, saying I “owed” her since I “never have real responsibilities” and that watching her kids would “give me a taste of what I’m missing.”