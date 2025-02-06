Woman refuses to babysit sister's kids while she's on a 'babymoon.' AITA? UPDATED

Yesterday, Jamie unexpectedly called me, and asked if I could babysit her kids. I said no, as I have been getting a degree online, and I have to fly to where my university is for my graduation ceremony. At first, she tried to persuade me, saying her kids are "absolute darlings" and I "won’t even notice they are there."

I said that my answer was still the same, and then she went off in a rant and called me all kinds of sh$%, like that I’m a "heartless b" who can’t have a little compassion for her poor, pregnant sister."

I told her that if she wants somebody to work for her for free, she can actually get a job and not date men who are literally old enough to be her father in the hopes that they are rich.