Woman refuses to use her bathtub as storage for sister's 'crab-themed' wedding. AITA?

Her reasoning is that the crabs are “integral to the ambiance” of the reception—apparently, they’re going to be part of the decorations (gross), and later boiled as part of the dinner. She insists the bathroom is “perfect” because it has a drain, and all I’d have to do is “hose it down” afterward.

I told her this was insane. First, crabs move—they’re not going to stay neatly in the tub. Second, I’m not dealing with the smell of seawater and crab poop for the next week. Third, what happens if one escapes and claws its way under the fridge or something?