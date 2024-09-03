Woman refuses to be sister's Maid of Honor after her 'humiliating' speech at her wedding. AITA?

"AITA for refusing to be my sister's Maid of Honor after what she did at my wedding?"

My sister (30F) and I (28F) have always had a rocky relationship. When I got married two years ago, I asked her to be my maid of honor. I thought it could bring us closer. However, she made the whole process a nightmare—complaining about the dress, skipping out on planning, and even showing up late on the wedding day.

The worst part? During her speech, she made a "joke" about how she was surprised I found someone who could "put up with me." It was humiliating, and I was on the verge of tears in front of everyone.

Now, she's getting married and just asked me to be her Maid of Honor. I said no. I told her I couldn't do it after what happened at my wedding. She blew up at me, saying I’m being petty and holding a grudge.