Woman refuses to be sister's Maid of Honor after her 'humiliating' speech at her wedding. AITA?

My sister (30F) and I (28F) have always had a rocky relationship. When I got married two years ago, I asked her to be my maid of honor. I thought it could bring us closer. However, she made the whole process a nightmare—complaining about the dress, skipping out on planning, and even showing up late on the wedding day.
The worst part? During her speech, she made a "joke" about how she was surprised I found someone who could "put up with me." It was humiliating, and I was on the verge of tears in front of everyone.
Now, she's getting married and just asked me to be her Maid of Honor. I said no. I told her I couldn't do it after what happened at my wedding. She blew up at me, saying I’m being petty and holding a grudge.
My parents think I should just let it go for the sake of family peace, but I can’t help feeling hurt. AITA?
moominsmama said:
NTA. And you are letting it go and taking a high road. If you were truly petty, you could agree and then do the same to her that she did to you. Tell that to your parents. Then tell them that for the sake of family peace your sister needs to let it go and find another maid of honor.
Fair_Dot_3331 said:
NTA. You’re got to keep your boundaries. Don’t be pushed around.
ComprehensivePut5569 said:
NTA - If she keeps pushing you then tell her that she will get the same (if not worse) MOH treatment that she gave you and that she should expect you to be at least a few hours late on the actual day. She can then decide if she wants to drop the subject.
toffifeeandcoffee said:
NTA. But I would be petty, accept the role as the MOH and say the same sh%^ about her. And I'm so sick of this family BS when the ones not causing the drama get "called out" but the ones causing all the BS are family angels...f it. Be a black sheep and be an original.
sleepydalek said:
NTA, I guess. If you don’t want to be her maid of honor, don’t. That said, the “joke” about finding someone who can put up with you, is so old and hackneyed, I hope you were on the verge of crying because it’s just so lame. Can’t blame you for wanting to disassociate with someone who’d have such a low degree of self awareness.
No-Top8126 said:
NTA , Some sentences I detest, ''keeping the peace in the family, be the bigger person, get over it, the past is the past, for your own good ". These are the most manipulative sentences in history, all of these are used for two things, to GASLIGHT & MANIPULATE people...
...who others feel can be bullied into doing whatever they want. Joke my a.. it was an attempt to hurt you on your special day, because seeing you happy would just kill her.