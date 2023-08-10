Woman refuses to bend vacation budget for friend's daughter's food allergies; AITA?

Emily messaged to say Ava can't eat most the food on the list and sent me an edited version swapping out ingredients for things Ava can eat.

The swaps made the shopping way more expensive, and others replied their kids won't eat most the things on the list and wanted to stick to the original one.

I told Emily that this wasn't in our budget, and told her to separately get food for Ava, and we will adjust splitting the food bill to just include her and her husband instead.

She argued that Ava will feel left out on the trip as she has to eat something else separately, especially seeing Alex eat what everyone else does and Ava can't eat that.