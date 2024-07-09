Woman refuses to buy her brother a gift after she's kicked out of his wedding, 'I was stealing the spotlight.' AITA?

The day of the wedding, I arrived early to help out and mingle with family. Everything was going fine until Jake pulled me aside and told me that my dress was too flashy and that I was drawing too much attention. I was shocked. He said it was Emily's special day and I was stealing the spotlight.

I offered to tone down my makeup or wear a shawl over the dress, but he was adamant. He said that unless I could find something else to wear, I couldn't stay. I didn't have anything else with me, so I left in tears. My fiance wasn't invited and I wasn't extended a plus one.