Woman refuses to buy roommate new food after cats knock it over; AITA?

So, when a conflicted cat owner decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's 'Am I the As*hole' about her mischievous cat, people were ready to deem a verdict.
My 23F roommate Rose 24F meal preps for her entire week of lunches and dinners. She always waits till late Sunday night to do all the cooking so often she'll leave the containers to cool on the counter overnight, because it is too hot to put in the fridge right away before she goes to bed.
Two months ago I moved my two cats into the apartment, now in my household I don't allow them on the counters but if there is food left open they will try to get into it.
I explained that she should be aware that the cats might try to eat her food or might knock it over if she leaves it out all night, but she brushed me off saying it was fine. I told her that it was only a matter of time before it happened.
Well, it finally happened, I woke Monday morning to the kitchen in a mess because the cats had knocked over several containers onto the floor. I cleaned up and put the rest of the food that still looked fine into the fridge.
Overall out of 7 lunches and 7 dinners, about half was ruined. When Rose got up I explained what happened and apologized. She flipped out on me, because she can't afford to buy more food for the week.
Rose demanded that I buy more food because it was my animals that caused this, but I also can't afford to buy her more meals out of my own food budget.
I told her I wouldn't be replacing anything because she was being irresponsible with her own food by leaving it out and I had already warned her that this might happen.
She's still furious with me and some of my friends have said that I'm obligated to replace her food since it was my cats that did the damage.
Sylvurphlame said:
YTA. Keep the cats in your room Sunday nights. They are animals. You are the human. You’re responsible.
TrixIx said:
NTA. All roommate is doing is taking up the counters with uncovered food, leaving it for hours, and then risking food poisoning throughout the rest of the week. Smh.
In what world do people leave food out for hours over night and then chow down the rest of the week? Roommate needs to cook early or stay awake until she puts her ish away.
sandiercy said:
YTA. Your cats caused the problem, you are responsible for your cats, therefore you are responsible for this. Also, pissing off your roommate is never a good idea, you have to live with them, you don't want them pissed at you all the time.
ThrowRAzilla said:
Both are TA. You are indeed responsible for anything your cats damage...also your roommate is an idiot for leaving so much food out. Gross...but also irresponsible. I'd offer to pay a portion of the lost goods, and remind her that if it happens again that risk is on her or she can move.
KronkLaSworda said:
NTA. She left food out, overnight, in a house with cats in it. She's not the sharpest tool in the shed.
NotCreativeAtAll16 said:
NTA. Honestly, she shouldn't be eating anything that's been left out all night unrefrigerated.
StatisticianFar7690 said:
YTA - whether you warned her or not. YOUR cats did this. I can’t even believe you’re asking this.