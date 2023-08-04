Woman refuses to buy roommate new food after cats knock it over; AITA?

The only thing worse than enduring the exhausting chore of meal-prepping is having to do it all over again when your roommate's cat knocks over all your hard work...

So, when a conflicted cat owner decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's 'Am I the As*hole' about her mischievous cat, people were ready to deem a verdict.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for refusing to buy my roommate new meals after my cats knocked them off the counter?

My 23F roommate Rose 24F meal preps for her entire week of lunches and dinners. She always waits till late Sunday night to do all the cooking so often she'll leave the containers to cool on the counter overnight, because it is too hot to put in the fridge right away before she goes to bed.

Two months ago I moved my two cats into the apartment, now in my household I don't allow them on the counters but if there is food left open they will try to get into it.