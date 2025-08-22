Woman refuses to cancel plans to be there for the birth of 'friend's' baby, 'she LOST it.' AITA?

"AITA for not canceling plans to be there for the birth of a 'friend’s' baby?"

So I (27F) reconnected with a childhood acquaintance (29F) recently when she moved to my city. My dad and her mom used to work together. We weren’t close growing up, but when she moved to my city around 5 months pregnant, she reached out.

I know how lonely it can be to move somewhere new, so I agreed to hang out and tried to help her settle in. When I moved here, I didn’t know anyone either. And now I’m the only one she knows.

At first it was fine, I did little things like I drove her to look at apartments (she didn’t have a car), helped her run errands, and my dad even built her furniture when she got an apartment. My dad came to visit me for the weekend and we spent it helping her settle in.