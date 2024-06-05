Woman refuses to let cancer-stricken husband stay with her during treatment; 'Not after all we've been through.' AITA? UPDATED 4X

When this woman doesn't know if she's being a bad wife or not, she asks the internet:

"WIBTA for not having my cancer stricken ex husband stay with me through his treatment?"

For most of our marriage my husband (39M) and I (37F) had a very happy relationship. We had good jobs, decent money, two kids and loved each other. Then he got diagnosed with a rare form of cancer and we went through years of painful treatments and recovery together.

We moved to a small house to be close to the research center where he underwent treatment. His parents paid half of the down payment on the house, the other half was from our savings and investments. In the divorce he gave me the house and took all of his medical debt.

We have been divorced a year, but now his cancer has come back and he needs treatment again at the same research hospital.