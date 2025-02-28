Woman refuses to change baby's name, 'it makes my husband's family UNCOMFORTABLE.' AITA? MINI UPDATE

"AITA for refusing to change my baby’s name even though it makes my husband’s family uncomfortable?"

So, I (30F) gave birth to my daughter six weeks ago, and my husband (32M) and I had already picked out her name months ago. Luna. We both loved it. It was meaningful to us because we had our first date on a night with a huge full moon, and it just felt right.

Well, the moment we announced her name, my husband's family got weirdly quiet. I didn’t think much of it at first, but later, his mom pulled him aside, and I could tell something was off.