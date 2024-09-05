Woman refuses to cook for boyfriend after he 'fixes' every meal, 'it's driving me nuts.' AITA?

"AITA for refusing to cook for my boyfriend anymore because he always 'fixes' my meals?"

I (32F) have been with my boyfriend (34M) for about a year now. We’ve moved in together recently, and while everything has been great, there’s one thing that’s really starting to bother me: every time I cook, he insists on "fixing" my meals.

To clarify, I’m a pretty good cook. I’m no professional chef, but I know my way around the kitchen, and my friends and family have always enjoyed my cooking. However, my boyfriend has this habit of hovering around while I’m cooking, tasting everything, and then adding extra spices, salt, or other ingredients without asking.