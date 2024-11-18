Woman refuses; 'I'm done cooking for my husband from scratch.' AITA?

he keeps falling back on the excuse that it is due to his food safety fears but he has also told me its because he feels like he should never have to prepare his own dinner because he is the one who works.

i feel like if he is someone who gets to work from home, and choose to have a day off anytime he likes, while also getting weekends off, i should also have nights where i am free from some of my obligations.

i got fed up with this and explained to him that i would no longer be cooking fresh meals for him from now on. i said i would still take care of groceries but i would likely only cook something with fresh ingredients once a week or so and the rest would be pre-prepared, considering i feel like my effort is not appreciated.