Woman refuses to cook Thanksgiving after fifteen years, 'the turkey cooks itself.' AITA? UPDATED 2X

He asked if I could meet him halfway by popping the turkey in the oven before leaving for my mom’s so his family could eat at 3. I said no, but I’d be willing to cook the turkey if dinner was pushed to 6, giving me more time to prepare on my terms. He said that was too late.

He then suggested his mom could cook the sides, and I’d just handle the turkey. Again, I said I’d only do it if dinner was moved to 6. When he refused, I stood firm and said no. I want to bring something easy this year, like sodas and desserts—just like everyone else gets to do. I’m tired of being the one responsible for the main dish when others can step up.