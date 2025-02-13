Woman refuses to cover for coworker with a sick kid, 'she got fired.' AITA? 'No chance.'

↵

"AITA for not covering for my coworker with a sick kid, resulting in her being fired?"

I 25f, work as a hospice nurse for a home hospice company. All of the nurses are salaried, and we make our own hours for the most part. This is a desirable job for nurses wanting to get out of working 12 hour shifts at hospitals. It’s very desirable for parents especially.

We all have to take turns being on call overnight, roughly once every two weeks. This is mandatory. All of my coworkers have kids pretty much. Everyone except me. In the three years that I have been here I have asked my coworkers for virtually nothing. I never really get sick, and I handle my stuff. I have never called out of an on call shift.